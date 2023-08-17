Cook County investing $10 million to help businesses cut pollution

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County will be investing $10 million to help suburban businesses reduce pollution.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Thursday announced the funding for the Businesses Reducing Impact on the Environment, or BRITE, program.

It is available to dry cleaners, auto body and repair shops, metal finishers, and food and beverage manufacturers in suburban Cook County.

The county has allocated $4 million for free onsite assessments to identify ways businesses can reduce pollution. Assessments will look for ways to reduce energy and water usage, increase waste diversion from landfills, reduce the use of toxic chemicals, and determine whether a location is suitable for onsite renewable energy.

Another $6 million in subsequent grant funding will be available for businesses to complete their enhancements.

"While pollution affects us all, historically disinvested communities bear the brunt of health issues that arise from living in areas with higher pollution," Preckwinkle said in a news release. "Mitigating the negative effects pollution creates in our communities is essential. I am proud to offer a program that assists businesses in reducing pollution, which will help make Cook County a better place for everyone."

Businesses interested in a free assessment may fill out an interest form in English, Spanish, or Korean. Any eligible businesses that have already had a similar environmental assessment conducted by a partner of the Cook County Department of Environment and Sustainability or another third party since 2018 may apply directly for the grant.