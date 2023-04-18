New mural unveiled at Cook County Health System

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There a new beautiful and bright mural in the Cook County Health System.

Community leaders just unveiled it Tuesday morning. It's called "Nurture." You can see it in person at the Cook County Health Professional Building at Damen and Polk.

It's actually the third mural in the county's "Spring" series. Artist Elli Sebastian painted the mural with the help of Cook County Health patients, staff and community members.

Live on Facebook: Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha is joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other local leaders to discuss a new mural at the Cook County Health Professional Building.https://t.co/RESaud5yzK pic.twitter.com/JjL9Sj47Yh — Cook County Health (@CookCtyHealth) April 18, 2023