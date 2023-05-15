Cook County Health ending mask requirements from COVID-19 public health emergency
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Health is joining the growing list of organizations ending its COVID-19 public health emergency.
Starting Monday, masks will no longer be required for most patients, staff, and visitors.
However, they will be mandatory for anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms and visiting high-risk areas - such as cancer clinics and NICU's.
