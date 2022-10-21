Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.

The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.

To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.

You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.

Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.