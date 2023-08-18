Cook County investing millions to reduce pollution from suburban businesses
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County will invest $10 million to help suburban businesses reduce pollution.
It's part of the BRITE program - which stands for Businesses Reducing Impact on the Environment.
The funds are available to dry cleaners, auto body shops, metal finishers, and food and beverage manufacturers.
Businesses that want a free assessment can fill out an interest form with the county.
