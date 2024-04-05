Cook County Forest Preserve to open trout fishing Saturday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Saturday at sunrise, the Forest Preserves of Cook County will officially open their waterways for trout fishing.

Wildlife officials stock 5,000 pounds of rainbow trout in five area lakes and quarries.

"They're all catchable size, and we invite the public to come out and participate," said Cook County Forest Preserve District Chief Biologist Chris Anchor. "It should be a wonderful day."

From March 15 until 5 a.m. April 1 each year, fishing for and possessing trout is illegal. However, the lakes have remained closed since April 1 so the stocked trout can disperse.

The trout are stocked a week ahead of time with no fishing pressure – so as to allow the fish to acclimate and figure out where they want to settle in the lake, Anchor explained.

"They're very, very accessible, and they're delicious to eat," he said.

Anchor said there is one spot anglers should not miss.

"In the last decade or so, we've increased the number of areas that we've been stocking – so Green Lake down in Calumet City has been a wonderful place to go and catch trout," said wildlife biologist Chris Anchor.

Besides Green Lake, the forest preserve is opening trout fishing at Axehead Lake and Belleau Lake near and in Park Ridge, respectively; Sag Quarry East near Lemont; and Horsetail Lake near Palos Park.

A total of 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout has been stocked at Sag Quarry East, 1,500 pounds each at Axehead and Ballou lakes, 700 pounds at Green Lake, and 600 pounds in Horsetail Lake.

Anchor said the first day of trout fishing is usually very busy. In years past, he said, old records and images show times when people were standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their rods in hand.

But in recent times, with more trout having been stocked, the pressure on specific lakes has spread out.

Axehead Lake is located on River Road south of Touhy Avenue outside Park Ridge. Belleau Lake is located on Busse Highway northwest of Oakton Street in Park Ridge. The entrance to the Sag Quarries is at Archer and Old Archer avenues just outside Lemont. Horsetail Lake is located on 104th Avenue north of McCarthy Road outside Palos Park. Green Lake is located on Torrence Avenue north of 159th Street/River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.

Anyone who goes trout fishing needs a valid fishing license with a trout stamp. Only five trout are allowed per day.