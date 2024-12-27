South Shore couple wins first 2025 marriage license in Cook County

Chicago couple wins lottery for first Cook County marriage license of 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County picked the winners of the first marriage license of 2025 on Friday as part of an annual holiday lottery.

Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon will preside over a special wedding ceremony for the winning couple – Aisha Buford Morrison and Terrell Johnson, from the South Shore neighborhood – on Jan. 2, the first official business day of the new year.

In addition to the wedding ceremony, the winning couple will get several gifts, including a steak and lobster dinner box from Whittingham meats, champagne from Coopers Hawk WInery, Eli's cheesecake, flower arrangements, tickets to a show at the Laugh Factory, and dancing and cooking lessons.

Nearly 200 couples signed up for the lottery contest to be the first to receive a marriage license in Cook County in 2025.