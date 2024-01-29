Cook County begins mailing 2023 first installment property tax bills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Almost 2 million Cook County property owners are about to get the first installment of their bills for 2023

While those bills have been available online since mid-December, the Cook County Treasurer's office said Monday it has begun sending bills to property owners' mailboxes.

It's the first time since 2021 that Cook County has sent out annual property tax bills on time. In recent years, bills have been delayed sometimes for months, after officials in various county offices blamed each other over issues with a computer system upgrade.

First installment bills for 2023 property taxes will be due March 1. The bills total 55% percent of the total for 2022 property taxes.

Any available extensions – such as those offered to seniors, or on a homeowner's primary residence – will be applied to second installment bills which go out later this year.