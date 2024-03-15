Watch CBS News
Cook Co. election officials open warehouse showing touch screens, other voting equipment

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In just four days, voters head to the polls for the Illinois Primary.

Cook County election officials shared a peek inside the warehouse where all the Election Day equipment is stored.

The gray containers are called "voting supply carriers." Each box contains touch screens, ballot scanners, voting booths, and more to be shipped out to polling places across the county on Tuesday.

