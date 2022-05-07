Cook County Crime Stoppers to hand out flyers in Chinatown and Cicero

Crime Stoppers will hand out flyers in Chinatown and Cicero

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving two area attacks.

They'll be handing out flyers in both Chinatown and Ciero Saturday.

We first told you about a well-known chef who was beaten and left for dead after a carjacking last month.

Jin Lew was heading home after visiting his son in the South Loop when he was attacked in Chinatown. A street cleaner found Lew on 25th Place, near Princeton Avenue.

He was beaten almost beyond recognition and was in a coma.

10 years later, police are still looking for answers in the murder of Lino Diaz.

He was shot in Cicero in May of 2012 on the 2800 block of 50th Street. He died three weeks later -- leaving behind two sons.