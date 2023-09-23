Cook County Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in 12-year-old girl's 2018 murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information in the murder of a 12-year-old girl on the city's West Side.

She'Nyah O'Flynn was shot and killed by a stray bullet around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2018, as she exited a car in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

She'Nyah O'Flynn, 12, was shot and killed while at a relative's graduation party on the West Side of Chicago on June 14, 2018. (Photo supplied to CBS)

She'Nyah was returning home after celebrating a cousin's graduation, and was holding her baby cousin when the shots rang out. She'Nyah was struck in the neck.

The baby was not hurt, but a 36-year-old relative was also shot in the leg.

He and She'Nyah were rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. He survived, but She'Nyah didn't.

As CBS 2's Mai Martinez reported at the time, She'Nyah was from Covert, Michigan – a small town between Benton Harbor and South Haven – and had been visiting her stepdad in Chicago. Her family described her as a smart, fun-loving girl who loved soccer.

"The first thing I thought is why was she out that late? But she's with family, and it's the summertime. Who would just think somebody's just going to come and shoot this girl?" She'Nyah's aunt, Courtney O'Flynn, told CBS 2 in 2018. "I just can't believe they took my niece like that. ... She was holding her baby cousin."

Five years later, there have been no arrests.

On Saturday, Cook County Crime Stoppers will distribute flyers in West Garfield Park, offering a reward of to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in She'Nyah's murder.

Also Saturday, the Cook County Crime Stoppers will distribute flyers offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old Jacob Abdallah in Little Village.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, around 12:45 p.m., Abdallah was in his car at a red light in the 2200 block of South Albany Avenue. A black Dodge sport-utility vehicle pulled up next to him and the people inside began shooting.

Abdallah died from his wounds on Nov. 15, 2019.

Homicide Abdallah by Adam Harrington on Scribd

Anyone with information on either case can contact the Cook County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-535-STOP. Anyone can also contact the or Chicago Police hotline at 833-408-0069, or email Cook County Crime Stoppers at TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.