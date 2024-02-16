Watch CBS News
Cook Co. Crime Stoppers offers reward for info on Rayarn Murray's murder

Crime Stoppers offers reward for information of Rayarn Murray's murder
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers needs your help finding those responsible for a July murder.

On Saturday, volunteers will hand out flyers at 14th and Spaulding in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Back in July, Rayarn Murray was standing on the sidewalk with friends on this block when two people walked up and shot at them.

Murray was killed.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information about his murder.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 5:53 PM CST

