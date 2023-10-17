Cook County commissioners push "Treatment not Trauma" plan to treat opioid abuse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Help may be on the way to combat the opioid crisis in Cook County.

Cook County commissioners have proposed a new resolution to increase treatment for opioid addiction, and define the county's approach to the opioid crisis as "Treatment not Trauma."

"When you're talking about this use, we're not just talking about something we've read, something we've heard; but in many cases, we can point to family members who are dealing with this very issue. I certainly can," Commissioner Bill Lowry said on Tuesday.

The resolution would call on the county's Department of Budget and Management to provide a report on programs in next year's budget to use its share of funds from a national opioid settlement to provide education on opioid addiction, and support treatment initiatives for opioid overdoses and other substance abuse.