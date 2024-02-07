Cook County Clerk's Office hiring election judges, polling technicians ahead of presidential primary in March

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Clerk's Office is seeking residents to work as election judges and polling place technicians ahead of the presidential primary election in March.

Clerk Karen Yarbrough is encouraging all residents to apply for the positions.

Election judges will earn $250 to greet voters, sign them in, and ensure they're properly served. Polling place technicians will earn $400 to check supplies and equipment and assist with the setup, maintenance, and breakdown of election equipment. Training will be provided for both positions.

To qualify, election judges must be a registered Cook County voter or an eligible college or high school student 16 or older.

The Clerk's Office is also looking for bilingual judges with high concentrations of Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, Tagalog, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Gujarati, Urdu, and Arabic-speaking voters who may need some additional assistance at the polls.

Those interested can apply online on the Cook County Clerk's website.