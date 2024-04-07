Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough dies after being hospitalized with "serious medical condition"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough has died after she was hospitalized last week with an undisclosed medical condition, one of her top aides confirms. She was 73.

In a statement last week, Yarbrough's office confirmed she was being treated for a "serious medical condition" but did not provide any further details on the illness.

"Her family is requesting privacy, and we ask for prayers for the Clerk and her family at this difficult time," Yarbrough's office said.

First elected in 2018, she is the first woman and first African American to hold that office, overseeing elections in suburban Cook County and maintaining the county's vital records, such as birth, marriage, civil union, and death certificates.

She previously served as Cook County Recorder of Deeds from December 2012 until 2018. Those two offices merged in 2020.

Yarbrough also was an Illinois state representative from 2001 until 2012, representing parts of the western suburbs.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs released the following statement Sunday evening:

I am deeply heartbroken to learn of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough's passing. A towering figure in the Democratic Party, Clerk Yarbrough was a trailblazer who broke barriers, including serving as the first female and the first African American Cook County Clerk. My thoughts are with her family during this difficult time, and I grieve the loss of a dedicated public servant.