Cook County Clerk help desk offering free legal advice to homeowners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County homeowners are now able to get free legal advice for questions concerning their homes.

The Clerk's office is providing a new help desk.

Homeowners can meet in person with a lawyer to get advice on topics such as deeds, liens, and more.

The help desk is open on the third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p-m.

make sure to reserve a time in advance.