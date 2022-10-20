Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County Clerk help desk offering free legal advice to homeowners

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County Clerk opens help desk to answer homeowner questions
Cook County Clerk opens help desk to answer homeowner questions 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County homeowners are now able to get free legal advice for questions concerning their homes.

The Clerk's office is providing a new help desk.

Homeowners can meet in person with a lawyer to get advice on topics such as deeds, liens, and more.

The help desk is open on the third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p-m.

make sure to reserve a time in advance.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.