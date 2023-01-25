Cook County Celebrating Lunar New Year by honoring two local lawmakers

Cook County honoring 2 local lawmakers for Lunar New Year

Cook County honoring 2 local lawmakers for Lunar New Year

Cook County honoring 2 local lawmakers for Lunar New Year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County will mark the Lunar New Year with a celebration honoring two history-making lawmakers.

Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) is the first Asian American woman to serve on the Chicago City Council. Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed her to fill the vacancy when convicted Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson was forced to resign.

13th District Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita will also be honored.

She's the first Asian American to serve on the county board.