Cook County celebrating 1 million COVID vaccines administered

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cook County health officials are celebrating a COVID milestone.

On million vaccine doses have been administered in Cook County.

Cook County Health is among the first health systems in the country to achieve this goal.

A celebration is slated for 2 p.m. at the North Riverside Health Center, located at 1800 S. Harlem Ave.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is holding several vaccination clinics across the city this week.

It's not just for COVID vaccines, you can get everything from childhood vaccines, Tdap shots, shingles and flu vaccines.

Illinois has seen a slight increase in COVID cases. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,343 new cases on Wednesday.