Cook Co. hosts catalytic converter spraypaint event to deter thefts of valuable car part

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping fight back against catalytic converter theft.

Deputies hosted a deterrent event on Thursday, where drivers could get their catalytic converters spray-painted with a CCSO symbol. There was similar event back in September in Niles that drew quite the crowd.

The effort is meant to prevent thieves from being able to resell the valuable part.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said there have been 117 catalytic converter thefts from January to October this year. That's up 33% from 88 reported thefts in the same time period last year.