Cook County Board considering ban of flavored nicotine products

Cook County looks to ban sale of flavored nicotine products

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At that county board meeting today, commissioners will consider a move to ban flavored nicotine products in an effort to stem rising rates of teen vaping.

Under the change retailers would be barred from selling any flavored liquid nicotine product.

Violators could be fined up to $5,000 per offense. Repeat offenders could even lose their tobacco licenses.

Teen nicotine use has been steadily rising for years.

Last October, the CDC found 14% of high school students had used an e-cigarette within the past 30 days.