CHICAGO (CBS) -- Property tax help is easier to find in the southwest suburbs.

The Cook County Assessor's Office reopened its Bridgeview office Monday morning. The renovated and ADA accessible office will help people file their property tax saving exemptions and appeal applications.

Suburban branch office services are by appointment only.

Happy Monday, #CookCounty!



We’re celebrating the reopening of our Bridgeview branch office servicing the southwest suburbs of Cook County. pic.twitter.com/u4l6zjnp7G — Cook County Assessor's Office (@AssessorCook) April 17, 2023