Cook County announcing $8 million for transportation projects

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cook County is handing out about $8 million for communities to work on transportation projects.

On Friday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will announce which projects will be funded by the Invest in Cook Grant program.
The program works to improve transit, pedestrian and bike paths along with road and freight transportation.

The program has funded more than 240 projects since 2017.

