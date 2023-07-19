Cook County offering $40M in grants for small businesses

Cook County offering $40M in grants for small businesses

Cook County offering $40M in grants for small businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Small businesses in Cook County, still struggling to bounce back after COVID, could have some money coming their way.

County leaders announced the 2023 Source Grant of $40 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Each business can receive between $10,000 and $20,000.

Applications open Thursday.

Head to CookCountySmallBiz.org/sourcegrant to learn about who qualifies and how to apply.

Save the date for Cook County Government’s Pathways to Cook County Expo on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Visit the link below to RSVP today! Posted by Cook County Source on Wednesday, July 12, 2023