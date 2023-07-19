Watch CBS News
Cook County offering $40M in grants for small businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Small businesses in Cook County, still struggling to bounce back after COVID, could have some money coming their way.

County leaders announced the 2023 Source Grant of $40 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Each business can receive between $10,000 and $20,000.

Applications open Thursday.

Head to CookCountySmallBiz.org/sourcegrant to learn about who qualifies and how to apply.

