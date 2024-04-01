Democratic winner of Cook Co. State's Attorney primary Eileen O'Neill speaks on her positions

Democratic candidate for Cook Co. State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill speaks on her positions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Cook County State's Attorney's Democratic primary took over a week to sort out.

Eileen O'Neill Burke emerged with a razor-thin win, but she said that will not change how she plans to tackle the job.

"I've never changed my positions based on the wind or political mood. I am what I say I am. My positions do not deviate based on that," she said.

O'Neill Burke will take on Republican Bob Fioretti in November.

As the Democrat in Cook County, Burke is widely expected to win that race.