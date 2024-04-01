Watch CBS News
Local News

Democratic winner of Cook Co. State's Attorney primary Eileen O'Neill speaks on her positions

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Democratic candidate for Cook Co. State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill speaks on her positions
Democratic candidate for Cook Co. State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill speaks on her positions 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Cook County State's Attorney's Democratic primary took over a week to sort out.

Eileen O'Neill Burke emerged with a razor-thin win, but she said that will not change how she plans to tackle the job.

"I've never changed my positions based on the wind or political mood. I am what I say I am. My positions do not deviate based on that," she said.

O'Neill Burke will take on Republican Bob Fioretti in November.

As the Democrat in Cook County, Burke is widely expected to win that race.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 6:23 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.