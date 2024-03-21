Watch CBS News
Cook Co. Sheriff's Office expands "Tails of Redemption" program, connecting detainees with sheltered dogs

By Jeramie Bizzle

Cook County Sheriff's Office expands "Tails of Redemption" program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is expanding its "Tails of Redemption" program.

The program gives second chances to dogs and detainees alike.

Individuals in custody are taught to train shelter dogs in basic obedience.

Sheriff Tom Dart's office says they currently work with three local shelters.

The hope is to help even more dogs find their forever homes.

Dart says participants learn animal care and problem-solving, as added skills when they return to the community.

