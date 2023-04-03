Watch CBS News
Cook Co. property taxes due today

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An important reminder if you're a homeowner in Cook County: your property taxes are due Monday.

The Cook County Treasurer's Office said payment for 2022 first installment bills must be paid by 11:59 Monday night.

If you miss the deadline, you'll face late fees. Property owners were given an extra month due to many county tax bills arriving late last year.

