Cook Co. property taxes due today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An important reminder if you're a homeowner in Cook County: your property taxes are due Monday.
The Cook County Treasurer's Office said payment for 2022 first installment bills must be paid by 11:59 Monday night.
If you miss the deadline, you'll face late fees. Property owners were given an extra month due to many county tax bills arriving late last year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.