'Trying to stay alive': Cook Co. businesses still waiting for COVID relief grant money

'Trying to stay alive': Cook Co. business still waiting for COVID relief grant money

Thousands of small businesses in Cook County applied for COVID relief money, but they never saw a dime. That's because the grant program was suddenly postponed.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray is pushing for answers to find out why.

"We're just trying to stay alive."

Like many small businesses, Tracy Cairo, co-owner of The Bistro on Sterling in Flossmoor, was hit hard by the pandemic.

"You still have to struggle everyday because it's a residual effect from that time. And January and February are typically our slowest months, so it's been hard recently."

She applied for the Source Grow Grant, a Cook County program dedicated to helping businesses impacted by COVID.

It would have awarded $71 million in grants to thousands of small businesses. The funds were made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act. Each business would get $10,000.

"I was very excited because I wasn't sure if there were anymore grants out there for small businesses," Cairo said.

The Bistro on Sterling is one of many small businesses that applied for the Grow Grant and their application was approved, but Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said a lawsuit was filed against the County, forcing them to put a pause on the program.

"My understanding is that the suit was brought against us for the way in which we proposed to distribute those grants. And we are working with the court to figure out a way in which we can get the money out to businesses that need it in a way that meets the courts requirements," Preckwinkle said.

Cairo and more than 200,000 other business owners applied, but Cook County said it can only help just over 3,200. But that means only $32.5 million is accounted for. Preckwinkle wouldn't answer how the rest of the money, $38 million, will be used.

"What we're trying to do is make the case for a national commitment in a case for guaranteed income. The other matter is in litigation and we'll deal with it in the courtroom," Preckwinkle said.

CBS 2 asked Preckwinkle when will businesses see the $10,000.

"We're going to work with the next mayor in the city of Chicago to help."

In the meantime, Cairo said they might have to make some adjustments.

"Possibly having to cut back on some hours. Possibly having to utilize some of my own money," Cairo said.

CBS 2 asked Cook County officials what the lawsuit is over and they said since it's under litigation, they couldn't speak about it.