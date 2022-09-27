Convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A gun was held to a convenience store clerk's face during a robbery in The Loop early Tuesday morning.

The armed robbery took place at Americana Submarine and Tobacco shop at Clark and Van Buren streets.

Surveillance video shows the clerk calmly handed over the money, before the thief just reached in the drawer to take more. It all happened in less than 30 seconds.

CBS 2 has learned that nearly $1,000 in cash was taken from the register.

CBS 2 reached out to police for more details on the suspect.