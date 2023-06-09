Reaction to controversial redesigned South Loop Walgreens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They are calling it a "streamlined shopping experience."

Walgreens just unveiled a radical redesign of its location in the South Loop. There are just two aisles and nearly all the merchandise is being kept out of site.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot takes us there and shows us what shoppers are saying about it.

It's billed as a better Walgreens. A South Loop, Walgreens at 2 E. Roosevelt Rd. looks much different than your regular Walgreens.

You can still buy snacks, drinks, and vitamins off the shelf. Customers can also pick up items they've ordered online but most products are out of sight. Walgreens calls this, a digital-first experimental store.

Walgreens created an Instagram post about it, touting the new location at Roosevelt and State.

The things you don't see on the shelves like cosmetics, alcohol, and gift cards can only be purchased through this touchpad kiosk. Those items are all in a store fulfillment area.

It's off-limits to those who are shopping. Once ordered, the customer can pick the items up from an employee at a counter specifically for kiosk and online orders.

"It's just a really different setup," said Walgreens customer Jill Perry.

Walgreens said digital shopping here is all about customer convenience. Those we spoke with said they really prefer shopping, the traditional way."

"It kind of takes away that browsing element that I like with shopping and sometimes I'm just in a rush and I don't want to wait for other people to grab things for me," Perry said.

"I didn't know where anything was. I didn't know where to check out, who I needed to talk to get what I needed to do. It was just different," said Walgreens customer Michael Winston, who didn't end buying anything.

On the Walgreens Instagram post, one person wrote, "Crime. This is because of crime."

The chain said this is not about trying to stop theft. Another person said of the new store concept, "It's the future."