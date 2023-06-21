Watch CBS News
Contractor rescued after falling down well in Orland Park

ORLAND PARK, Ill.  (CBS) -- A man was rescued by first responders after falling down a well in Orland Park Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at a home in the 14300 block of Oakley Avenue in the southwest suburb around 2 p.m., according to spokesman Ray Hanania.

A contractor was in the basement area of a house when he fell down the 20- to 30-foot well. It took about an hour to lift the victim up out of the well, according to Orland Fire Protection District Chief Michael Schofield.

The contractor's condition was stabilized.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 4:50 PM

