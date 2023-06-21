Contractor rescued after falling down well in Orland Park
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was rescued by first responders after falling down a well in Orland Park Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened at a home in the 14300 block of Oakley Avenue in the southwest suburb around 2 p.m., according to spokesman Ray Hanania.
A contractor was in the basement area of a house when he fell down the 20- to 30-foot well. It took about an hour to lift the victim up out of the well, according to Orland Fire Protection District Chief Michael Schofield.
The contractor's condition was stabilized.
