Consumer watchdog lists '10 Worst Toys' for 2023, highlights child safety concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A consumer safety group is warning parents about some of the worst toys to put under the Christmas tree.

W.A.T.C.H. – World Against Toys Causing Harm – issued a list Wednesday of toys they said are hazardous and should not be in children's hands.

The organization said the toys on their list contain hazards like "toy weaponry with the potential for blunt force and eye injuries, plush pillow toys that could potentially lead to infant suffocation, and water beads, such as Orbeez Seeds- Rainbow on W.A.T.C.H.'s list, that could expand when swallowed potentially leading to choking or ingestion injuries."

The full list from W.A.T.C.H. of nominees for the "10 Worst Toys" of 2023 is:

Disney The Little Mermaid King Triton's All-Powerful Trident: (potential blunt force and eye injuries)

Original Squishmallows-Raisy (potential for suffocation)

Soccer Boppers (potential for blunt force and impact injuries)

Diecast Fast-Food Truck (potential for choking injuries)

Our Generation Hop In Dog Carrier (potential for choking injuries)

Orbeez Seeds- Rainbow (potential for choking and ingestion injuries)

Splat-R-Ball Dude Perfect Blaster (potential for eye injuries)

B Toys Make A Melody Musical Instrument Set (potential ingestion and choking injuries)

Zoom-O Turbo Disc Launcher (potential for face and eye injuries)

Carve Pro Stunt Scooter (potential for head and other impact injuries)