Crews replacing lights at Wrigley Field with LED components
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The cubs have two games left in the season, but they won't finish up 2022 at Wrigley Field.
That's giving crews a chance to working on lights at the ballpark.
WBBM Newsradio said workers began replacing lights with LED components. The replacements will provide more light while using less electricity.
It's going to take five weeks to finish.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.