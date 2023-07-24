Watch CBS News
Construction project impacts CTA Blue Line riders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Blue Line riders prepare for several weeks of headaches.

Starting Monday, three stations on the near West Side will be closed for a significant construction project.

It's phase one of the $250 million Forest Park Blue Line Branch Rebuild initiative.

Three miles of track will be replaced, and the Racine station will be rebuilt.

The goal is to reduce service delays, make rides faster and improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

The Clinton, UIC Halsted, and Racine stations will be closed until late August. Riders can use a shuttle bus to get around the closures.

