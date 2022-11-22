Feds OK construction of new Chicago O'Hare Airport terminal project

CHICAGO (CBS) – The federal government is giving the green light to a massive construction project at O'Hare International Airport.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the airport on Monday to announce details on O'Hare's new global terminal.

"We're living in a time when folks understand more and more of the importance of our airports for supply chains as well as for passenger travel," Buttigieg said. "And we've got to make sure both of those are running as efficiently as possible. That's part of what this new terminal is going to be part of."

Renderings were released of the new global terminal that will eventually replace terminal two.

The FAA signed off on the project after completing an environmental impact study.

The project also includes two satellite concourses adding even more gates.

Construction is slated to get underway next spring.