Construction crews rupture large gas main in Niles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in north suburban Niles.
Howard Street has been shut down for about a half mile in both directions after construction workers broke an 8-inch gas main near Lehigh Avenue.
Nicor workers were responding to the scene.
Firefighters were standing by as crews work to repair the leak.
No injuries have been reported
