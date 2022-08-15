Construction crews rupture large gas main in Niles

Emergency workers respond to gas leak in Niles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in north suburban Niles.

Howard Street has been shut down for about a half mile in both directions after construction workers broke an 8-inch gas main near Lehigh Avenue.

Nicor workers were responding to the scene.

Firefighters were standing by as crews work to repair the leak.

No injuries have been reported