Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction crews rupture large gas main in Niles

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Emergency workers respond to gas leak in Niles
Emergency workers respond to gas leak in Niles 01:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in north suburban Niles.

Howard Street has been shut down for about a half mile in both directions after construction workers broke an 8-inch gas main near Lehigh Avenue.

Nicor workers were responding to the scene.

Firefighters were standing by as crews work to repair the leak.

No injuries have been reported

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.