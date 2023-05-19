Congressman Mike Quigley hosting free Senior Resource Fair in Des Plaines
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a free event today for seniors in the northwest suburbs.
Congressman Mike Quigley is hosting the fair this morning to help connect seniors with free services and resources from federal, state, and local agencies.
It kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Frisbie Senior Center in Des Plaines and will last until noon.
No need to register in advance.
