Watch CBS News
Local News

Congressman Mike Quigley hosting free Senior Resource Fair in Des Plaines

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Congressman Quigley hosting free Senior Fair
Congressman Quigley hosting free Senior Fair 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a free event today for seniors in the northwest suburbs.

Congressman Mike Quigley is hosting the fair this morning to help connect seniors with free services and resources from federal, state, and local agencies.

It kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Frisbie Senior Center in Des Plaines and will last until noon. 

No need to register in advance.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.