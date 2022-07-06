Congressman Kinzinger releases several threatening calls made to his office amid House committee's Jan. 6 probe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Congressman Adam Kinzinger has released a collection of more than a dozen he has received over his participation as a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kinzinger said he's dealt with threats before, but it's never been this intense.

"Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows," he wrote in a Twitter post.

The Illinois Republican said his interns compiled several recent calls they have received while working in his office in Washington, D.C.

"Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids. You little c********** b******," one caller said.

"You son of a b****, you gave $200 to that Black b****** that killed Ashley Babbitt. I hope somebody like him kills your nasty mom, and your nasty wife. It's not a threat. It's a hope," another caller said.

"Wrath of the Lord God Almighty come upon you, your health, your family, your home, your livelihood, and I'll pray if it be God's will that you suffer," another caller said.

Just last month, Kinzinger posted a picture of a threatening letter sent directly to his home. Addressed to his wife, Sofia, it warned Kinzinger "will be executed," and that his wife and son "will be joining Adam in hell too!"