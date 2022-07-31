Congressman Chuy Garcia blames staffer for offensive tweet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García is apologizing for an offensive exchange on Twitter.

In celebrating the passage of an assault weapons ban, he responded to one critic with expletives and an offensive term for people with disabilities.

On Twitter Saturday a statement from a spokesperson blamed a member of the staff, saying in part, "The language used was absolutely inappropriate and inconsistent with Congressman García 's history, values and character."

García's office also said disciplinary action would be taken.