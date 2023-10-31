Record confiscations at Chicago's Midway International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- TSA officers set a new record at Chicago's Midway International Airport, confiscating 43 firearms at security checkpoints.

Last year, 38 guns were detected. The previous record was 42, and that was set in 2021.

At O'Hare, officers have found 59 firearms so far this year with 11 found just this month.

In all of last year, officers at O'Hare confiscated 85 firearms.

Penalties for trying to carry a gun on a plane can cost as much as $15,000.