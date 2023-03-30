Conduct at high school baseball game gets Illinois Secretary of State officer stripped of gun, badge

PERU, Ill. (CBS) -- An Illinois Secretary of State Police officer has been disciplined for his conduct while off duty at a high school baseball game in downstate Peru this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the officer was watching a high school baseball game between St. Bede Academy and El Paso-Gridley – when parents saw a gun in his waistband and called police.

Officers were seen arriving with their guns drawn.

Spring Valley police Chief Adam Curran told 103.9 WLPO radio that he did not think the officer meant to display his gun. He told the station the officer was allowed to have the gun on school property as a member of law enforcement, and was ultimately allowed to keep watching the game.

But sources say at first, the armed off-duty Secretary of State officer did not cooperate with uniformed officers who. Sources also said some of the spectators and parents reported that they saw the officer taking pictures or video of their license plates.

The Secretary of State's office released this statement saying the officer has been disciplined.

"We are currently investigating this incident and take these charges very seriously, especially given that he is a law enforcement officer. As a result, we have collected his gun and badge and assigned him to desk duty while the investigation continues. Until the investigation is complete, we are unable to comment any further."

St. Bede's also issued a statement:

"Yesterday, at our home baseball game an opposing team spectator was carrying a gun that was clearly visible. A concerned parent contacted the Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran, who then responded by sending officers to the school with members from both the Spring Valley and Peru Police departments. Once police arrived to the scene, the individual was confronted and identified as a member of law enforcement. The police departments determined that the individual did not pose a threat to the students or other spectators. "I would like to thank both the Spring Valley and Peru Police departments for responding in a timely manner and keeping our school community safe as usual. I would also like to thank the concerned parents who immediately reached out and reported the issue to police. It truly takes all individuals to work together as a team to keep our students, fans, and school community safe, and that was evident in this situation."