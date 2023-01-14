Staff members quit after Concordia coach keeps job over practice that put players in the hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four members of the Concordia University athletic training staff have resigned after the school ruled that head basketball coach Steve Kollar would keep his job.

The decision came after six basketball players were hospitalized following a "high-intensity" workout. In a story CBS 2's Sara Machi broke, Kollar was under investigation for the intense practice, which was a consequence for team members breaking curfew days earlier.

The players were diagnosed with a potentially fatal condition, which can happen with too much exercise.

They've since been released.

The school said there was no evidence Kollar intended to harm the students. The resignations are not believed to have an effect on practices or gameplay.