'People won't go out unless they feel safe': Concerns over downtown crime forcing businesses to make changes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amid concerns about crime, some businesses in the downtown area have been closing earlier or bringing on security, while some workers are declining late-night shifts.

People also aren't going out at night like they used to in Chicago. And the business and hospitality community is reacting to the impact of spiking violence across the downtown area.

CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked crime at an all-time high since 2015 in the downtown area. Among the most recent incidents was a drive-by shooting on State Street near Illinois Street where four people were shot, one critically injured Sunday around 1 a.m. The crime scene was in the heart of River North -- an area full of bars, restaurants, shops and hotels.

River North is one of the downtown neighborhoods where CBS 2 tracked a continued rise in violent crime, Still at a high since 2015,

the impact now growing. Numerous small business and restaurant owners across the downtown area said they're closing earlier, working with staff members no longer comfortable working late shifts, and now many restaurant owners are bringing on security too.

"We're having to pay out of our pocket to beef up security," said Steven Hartenstein, a restaurant owner and representative of Stefani Restaurants and the Illinois Restaurant Association. "Safety is key. People won't go out unless they feel safe."

Hartenstein -- just one restaurateur making such changes out of concerns about crime -- added that it's not all bad. At Tavern on Rush, 1031 N. Rush St., there have been nights this week with better numbers than last year -- even without late-night business and an expanded patio.

But the Gold Coast neighborhood where Tavern on Rush is located is another impacted by recent violence.

"We've got to take politics out of it and just make people feel safe," Hartenstein said.

Earlier this week, when asked specifically about spiking crime downtown, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said what he's said for months now: "All neighborhoods are important. All neighborhoods are important. That's my response. I hope you quote me on that."

CBS 2 brought all of this to a criminologist.

"I agree with the superintendent's statement that all neighborhoods are important and all residents of the city deserve to live in safe neighborhoods," said Arthur Lurigio, criminologist and Professor at Loyola University. "But these are not just residential communities we are talking about. The ones adversely affected are also epicenters."

He said for the city, tax revenue generation and the perception of all of Chicago for residents, visitors, and tourists.

"And I would say these neighborhoods are beginning to be in jeopardy," Lurigio said. "You don't want them to go past the point of no return. That is not imminent yet, but it's going to require an immediate police presence."

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said in a statement the area has lost hundreds of officers who used to regularly patrol downtown overnight. He said he's tried to get that presence back, but it hasn't happened yet:

"Downtown is very fortunate to have two excellent police commanders supported by excellent, hard working police officers. That said, our downtown police districts are sorely understaffed during the overnight shifts. Over the past few years, we have lost hundreds of officers who used to regularly patrol downtown overnight. "For two years, I have been begging CPD to reduce the size of their tactical units and return our cops to their local beats - where they develop relationships with the community and learn the ins and outs of the neighborhood they protect and serve.

"To be clear: I very much value the important work our tactical units do every day - but we need to rebalance the police force to prioritize local policing in the beats. By sending officers back to the beats, our commanders will have more resources to stabilize public safety downtown. "Despite my best efforts, CPD leadership has not made meaningful changes to their heavy reliance upon tactical units or to the allocation of police resources. Instead, officers are working longer shifts and losing their days off to try to fill these gaps. That's simply unsustainable."

The River North Residents Association added, "It goes without saying that the impact is devastating; particularly to the victims, but also to everyone who lives in, works in, or visits these communities."

In a statement, CPD said: "The safety of all residents and visitors is the Chicago Police Department's top priority. We continually review and adjust resources across the city, including in our downtown area, to strengthen safety for everyone."

CBS 2 brought all of these concerns to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office, and they had no comment or response to this issue on Friday.

A breakdown of violent crime statistics in River North since 2015 can be seen below:

CBS