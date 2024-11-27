Documents list numerous complaints against since-fired communications director for Mayor Johnson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Documents obtained by CBS News Chicago indicated a pattern of complaints of misogyny, sexual harassment, and other misconduct by a since-fired communications director for Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Ronnie Reese began as the mayor's press secretary from the day Mayor Johnson took office in May 2023. He was promoted to communications director earlier this year.

Documents reveal four complaints against Reese between May 2023 and July 2024—all made anonymously for fear of retaliation.

A complaint to the Department of Human Resources said Reese had firing seven members of the Mayor's press office and blacklisting three former employees by placing them on the "do not hire" list—making for a retaliatory environment.

The complainant went on to say that at a going away party at Bar Allegro downtown, Reese "hugged me, then sat down to my right and wrapped his right arm around me with his hand on my shoulder, pulling me close. He pressed his thigh against mine and his knee against mine. | was severely uncomfortable and tried to make eye contact with those in the group so that they would see the look of horror on my face and help."

This complainant also accused Reese of making misogynistic remarks—from responding condescendingly to women's questions and treating them more harshly than men under his supervision to calling a reporter from the Chicago Tribune "so f***ing stupid."

Further, the complaint said Reese spoke disparagingly of Jews.

"In a disturbing incident, Reese walked into my office, closed the door, sat down, and, without any context, said, Jews...,'" the complaint said. "His inappropriate and antisemitic remarks left me feeling deeply uncomfortable."

There were also references to Reese issuing a homophobic tweet, using demeaning nicknames for colleagues such as "Scary Smurf," and treating people differently based on their weight.

Mark Pando, equal opportunity employment officer at the Chicago Department of Human Resources, began communications with Mayor's Chief of Staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas over the complaints about Reese's conduct, documents show.

The communications documented one anonymous complaint that indicated Reese has "a pattern of misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, and anti-Latine behavior," and another that said Reese was "creating a hostile work environment" around race and claimed he was "untouchable."

However, the communications indicated that the Department of Human Resources could not investigate the complaints because they were anonymous. The department instead issued recommendations that Reese attend coaching, treat all staff equally, refrain from physical contact with staff such as hugs, and avoid referring to categories like sexual orientation and race unless it was part of an official assignment.

The recommendations also advised that Reese take two online courses—one on the city's EEO policy, the other titled, "Creating a Respectful Workplace"—and urged that Reese be warned that he could face a higher level of discipline as a high-level supervisor.

In late October, Pacione-Zayas sent a letter to Reese informing him that he would be fired effective Nov. 5. But before that, Reese was allowed to take a 10-day paid leave of absence.

It is not clear based on the documents whether Mayor Johnson himself was aware of the issues involving Reese.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Mayor Johnson's office for clarification, but had not heard back late Wednesday.