City hosting community meeting for sheltering asylum seekers this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll learn more about the plan to house hundreds of asylum seekers in an old school in Woodlawn.

The city is holding a community meeting this Saturday. They hope to move about 250 migrants into the closed Wadsworth Elementary.

They would live there for up to two years with around-the-clock security.

City crews have been working on the building since October with leaders first denying the plan and then delaying it after community pushback.

Saturday's meeting is at Hyde Park Academy at 2:30 p.m.