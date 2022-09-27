Watch CBS News
Local News

Community hub opens in Englewood Tuesday

/ CBS Chicago

Community hub opens in Englewood Tuesday
Community hub opens in Englewood Tuesday 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new community hub to nurture businesses and entrepreneurs opened in Englewood Tuesday. 

Englewood Connect is on Green Street, just off Halsted Street. It's part of the city's Invest South West program and will create a culinary center and event space.

It's transforming a vacant firehouse.

Eventually there will also be greenhouses, outdoor plazas, an orchard and a business incubator.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 12:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.