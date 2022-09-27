Community hub opens in Englewood Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new community hub to nurture businesses and entrepreneurs opened in Englewood Tuesday.
Englewood Connect is on Green Street, just off Halsted Street. It's part of the city's Invest South West program and will create a culinary center and event space.
It's transforming a vacant firehouse.
Eventually there will also be greenhouses, outdoor plazas, an orchard and a business incubator.
