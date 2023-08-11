New community garden in honor of National 811 Day opening in Bronzeville

New 811 community garden in Bronzeville

New 811 community garden in Bronzeville

New 811 community garden in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is launching an 811 community garden in Bronzeville to celebrate National 811 Day.

It's a national initiative to remind people to call 811 if they'll be digging to prevent damage to underground utilities like gas, electric, and water lines.

A ceremony to open the garden near 46th Place and King Drive was held at 10 a.m.