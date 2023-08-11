Watch CBS News
New community garden in honor of National 811 Day opening in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is launching an 811 community garden in Bronzeville to celebrate National 811 Day.

It's a national initiative to remind people to call 811 if they'll be digging to prevent damage to underground utilities like gas, electric, and water lines.

A ceremony to open the garden near 46th Place and King Drive was held at 10 a.m.

