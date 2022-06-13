Watch CBS News
Community demands street safety plan after two children killed in crashes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local community came together to call for action after two young children were killed in separate biking incidents. 

Bike safety advocates staged a Walk and Roll protest in Lincoln Square, taking over the intersection of Leavitt and Eastwood. 

That's where, on June 3, 2-year-old Rapheal Cardenas was killed while riding a mini scooter in a crosswalk. 

His parents spoke at Sunday's event. 

"This is our home. This is where we should feel safe, where our children should be able to play, where anyone should be able to take a stroll or a bike ride or ride their scooter without fearing the worst. It is evident that our streets are not safe," said Henry Cardenas. 

Protesters are demading state and city leaders create a comprehensive safety plan. They also want more protected bike lanes and better enforcement for laws protecting cycles. 

