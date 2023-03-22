Community demanding meeting after two women found dead in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in the Little Village community are coming together after two women were found dead.

Last week, 21-year-old Rosa Chacon's body was found in a shopping cart near 24th Place and Western.

Last month, another young woman was found dead in an alley near 24th and Drake.

Chicago police insist the cases are not connected, but neighbors are demanding a community meeting with the detective to get more details.

They're coming together at 10 a.m. at the 11th District Chicago police station.