Common Pantry celebrating grand opening at new North Center facility

New Common Pantry facility in North Center celebrating grand opening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After spending 36 years helping people out of a church basement, a North Side food pantry finally has its own building.

Thursday is the grand opening of the Common Pantry's new space located on Lincoln Avenue near Irving Park.

The pantry will offer a weekly hot lunch program, grocery assistance, connections to poverty resources, and more.

The nonprofit food pantry purchased the building in 2021, with the help of $1.5 million in state grants.

It's Common Pantry's first building of its own after getting its start inside Epiphany United Church of Christ in 1988.