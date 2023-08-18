Watch CBS News
Common joins Noname for back-to-school block party in Bronzeville

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago native and rapper Noname is giving back to the community – with some help from Common.

The artist hosted a back-to-school block party and supply giveaway in a parking lot at 43rd Street and Lake Park Avenue in Bronzeville.

It is part of a promotion for her latest album, "Sundial."

Noname, real name Fatimah Warner, said she wanted to celebrate the release with the community that raised her. She is also preparing to open her first bookstore in Chicago within the next year.

The block party featured performances by Navy Blue, Alex Vaughn, DJ Finding Ijeoma and DJ Greensllime. Noname herself also provided a live-band performance of "Sundial," and Common made an appearance to help her close out the show.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 9:04 PM

